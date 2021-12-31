Niger Muslim scholars pray against insecurity

SOME Islamic scholars in Niger State have offered special prayers for an end to the security challenges bedevilling the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

The leader of the scholars who converged on Minna, the state capital, for the prayer session, Malam Muhammad Adam Bosso, noted that the move was in compliance with a call by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for fervent prayers in view of the country’s troubling security situation.

Adam Bosso explained that the situation required everybody to support efforts by well-meaning Nigerians to end the ongoing killings and kidnappings across the country.

In a remark, Alhaji Usman Ayuba Katako of Al-Nuriyyah Islamic Foundation lamented that many children had been orphaned in the North as a result of the menace of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits.

“The prayer is for Nigeria to have peace. It is for the leaders to have mercy on the led. It is for terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and hardship to become a thing of the past,” Alhaji Ayuba Katako said.

The state government recently advocated regular prayers in all Juma’at mosques across the state against banditry and other forms of insecurity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.Nigeria records 1355 new COVID-19 cases, total now 240,374