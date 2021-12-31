Scholars link banditry, robbery, others to broken homes

KIDNAPPING, banditry, armed robbery and other social vices which have pervaded the entire landscape of the country are some of the effects of broken homes on the society.

A cleric, Alhaji Isiaq Uthman, a chief magistrate in the Oyo State judiciary, stated this during the quarterly marriage seminar of the Jama-at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria, Ibadan branch, themed ‘Towards Evolving an Ideal Home’.

Uthman, who delivered a paper entitled ‘Broken Homes: Causes and Effects’, noted that although divorce is allowed in Islam, it is most hated by Almighty Allah.

He encouraged couples to explore all avenues to save their marriages and resort to divorce only if all other options have failed.

Alhaji Uthman stated that marriage is sacred and everlasting, noting that “the relationship even continues after death as Almighty Allah will reunite husband and wife provided they both engaged in good deeds while alive.”

He said: “Marriage is a strong covenant and sincere commitment. It is not only to fulfill sexual desires but it is a religious and social institution.

“Do not break relationships. The Holy Prophet said, ‘Do not ever sever your relationship with a member of your family, even if he severs his relationship with you’. Islam holds the view that keeping relations with family members prolongs one’s life.

“Broken homes have continued to place burdens on individuals, the family, the community and the society at large. Broken homes usually produce children deprived and denied of quality education, adequate parental care and wider opportunity. And consequently, most times, such children turn out to be social delinquents, with condition of nuisance in the society as their major stock in trade.”

He listed factors responsible for broken homes in contemporary society to include lack of commitment, lack of trust or respect by snooping around spouse’s phone, incompatibility and growing apart, communication problem and extramarital affairs.

According to him, other factors are alcohol/drug abuse, early marriage, domestic violence, death, desertion, differences in backgrounds, wrong basis of marriage and prolonged absence, separation, parental or friends’ influence, poverty/money troubles, health/infertility, sexual incompatibility and arrogance.

The second guest speaker at the seminar, Sheikh Isah Akindele Solahudeen, said women had a huge role to play in guarding against breakdown of marriage.

Alhaji Akindele urged women to imbibe the virtues of patience, obedience, tolerance, submissiveness, contentment and happiness to reduce the rate of divorce in the society.

