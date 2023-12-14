The Niger State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has issued a warning regarding attacks on teachers by students with dangerous weapons in schools.

In a statement released by the Honorable Commissioner of the Ministry, Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammad, it was emphasized that this negative development poses a significant security threat in schools.

The statement, in response to disturbing incidents, asserted that the Ministry maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards violence in schools and is committed to taking all legally permissible steps to address this alarming trend.

Expressing concern over the detrimental impact of such attacks on the safety and well-being of teachers, as well as the overall learning environment, the statement underscored that the physical and emotional well-being of educators is of utmost importance and will not be compromised.

The Commissioner emphasized that to tackle this concerning issue, the Ministry is urging parents to take immediate action and engage positively with their children to help them understand the importance of respecting and showing empathy towards teachers and fellow students.

Furthermore, she advised parents to closely monitor their children’s behavior and promptly report any signs of aggression or violent tendencies to the appropriate authorities.

