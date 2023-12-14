The new Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CO Adegoke Fayoade, assumed office on Thursday with a promise of tight security in the state ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The police boss, while speaking with journalists shortly after taking over the mantle of police leadership in the state from DCP Waheed Ayilara, stated that he would immediately deploy adequate security in all parts of the state ahead of the celebrations.

The new Lagos State Commissioner of Police also promised to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful Lagos State.

The new CP, who promised to build the new Lagos police on community engagement, strategic policing and media relations, said, “Residents of Lagos State should go about their normal businesses. They should enjoy their Christmas and New Year.”

“We are going to provide watertight security that will protect lives and properties. Our men will be visible at all areas, fun centres, our patrol will be very effective. Christmas and New Year will be crime-free.”

The new Lagos police boss stated, “I would like to unequivocally pledge my absolute dedication, commitment, and resolve to the principles of justice and community safety in Lagos.”

CP Fayoade added that “In line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police, as clearly stated in Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Policing mission and mandate as enshrined in Sections 4 and 5 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, my unalloyed commitment and that of the officers and men of this Command is to ensure the safety and security of the people of Lagos State.”

“This will be achieved through practical, proactive policing, community engagement, strict and effective law enforcement strategies. I am determined to create a peaceful and crime-free environment in which all residents of Lagos can flourish.”

He said, “There is no gainsaying that community policing is the cornerstone of a safer society. I am wholeheartedly committed to operationalizing community policing from a concept into an indispensable operational tool.

On crime prevention and reduction, the police boss said, “Criminality is not an inherent natural phenomenon but rather a manifestation of societal dynamics. Our commitment to crime prevention and reduction serves as our guiding light, which will lead us towards a safer and egalitarian society.”

“Our strategy for addressing crime in Lagos State will, therefore, encompass a multifaceted approach. We will place strong emphasis on proactive measures to prevent criminal activities. Our focus will be on high-risk areas, with a dedicated effort to pursue those who violate the law vigorously.”

CP Fayoade also said, “Additionally, I will rejig the police force in Lagos State to make it more responsive in the fight against traffic robbery, kidnapping, cultism, violation of laws on the restriction of commercial motorcycles from prohibited areas in the state, car theft, and other neighborhood-related crimes.”

The police boss also promised that “A special focus will be on these crimes as they negatively impact our citizens and society.”

“A specialized unit made up of well-trained and properly equipped personnel will be established to work closely with other law enforcement agencies that will confront these crimes.”

The police boss also said, “We shall collaborate with the judiciary to ensure swift prosecution and conviction of criminals to serve as deterrence. Intelligence gathering capabilities will be strengthened.”

“Our men will take the battle frontally to the criminal elements, hotspots, and vulnerable areas and aggressively pursue violators of law and ensure the public space is dominated by our men. Identified areas prone to this category of criminal activities shall adequately be taken care of and given special attention needed,” CP Fayoade promised.