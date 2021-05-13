Niger govt to return Internally Displaced Persons back to their communities

The Niger State government has expressed the determination to return all the internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in some troubled communities in the state as a result of armed bandits attacks affecting some local government areas of the state to their respective communities after relative peace must have returned to the affected communities.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, gave the assurance during the Eid-El-Fitr message to the people of the state through his Chief Press Secretary ( CPS) Mrs Mary Noel Berje.

The governor explained that the state government was relentlessly working, in collaboration with the Federal Government and the security agencies, to reverse the ugly security trend confronting the state.

“The state government is aware of the challenges arising from the growing insecurity in some parts of the State,” said the CPS.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who further reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens, assured of continued assistance and support to the Internally Displaced Persons( IDPs) until they were reunited with their communities and restoration of their sources of livelihood.

The governor also enjoined Muslims Faithfuls on the need to draw from the enduring lessons of the Ramadan period and allow the spiritual benefits of the religious obligation to permeate and positively influence their attitudinal change towards a better society.

“I call on all Muslims to apply the lessons of self-control, discipline, sacrifice and perseverance, derived from fasting in the month of Ramadan, and stay off evil in the overall interest of the state and country,” the governor said.

He however expressed the optimism that the enthusiasm to gain righteousness and eternal Bliss during the sacred month will be sustained all year round in order to derive maximum benefits and reward from Allah.

The governor thereby seized the opportunity to call on all citizens residents in the state to keep faith in the government as it tried to find lasting solutions to the challenges of insecurity affecting the state in particular and the country in general.

While congratulating the Muslims for yet another opportunity to witness the Eid-El-Fitr celebration, the governor urged the Ummah to use the period to pray for unity, stability and peaceful coexistence of the citizens across the country.

He also implored the Muslims to remain steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan through sustained supplication, hospitality and good neighbourliness for the peace, security and economic prosperity of the state and the nation.

