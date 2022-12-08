Niger govt holds town hall meeting on 2023 proposed budget

Niger state Planning Commission and the state House Committee on Planning and Appropriation on Thursday organised a town hall meeting to sensitise stakeholders on 2023 proposed budget.

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State explained that the town hall meeting on the 2023 budget was the first joint-meeting facilitated on budgeting to broaden the executive and legislative partnerships in the state.

Sani-Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, appreciated the leadership of the state house of assembly for the initiative, adding that the public interactive was to make the government accountable to the public as enshrined in the constitution.

“This town hall meeting is to create a platform for inclusive participatory democracy and the decision to put a proposed budget in the public domain is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the institute and culture of political responsive,” he said.

He explained that the proposed budget process started with a zonal consultants and stakeholders were engaged at different places across the 25 local government areas of the state where the needs of the people were noted and documented.

He added that recommendations from the consultation were used to arrive at the proposed 2023 budget proposal and budget consultation, noting that the town hall meeting on the proposed budget had come to stay.

According to him, the government had institutionalised consultation on the budget as a clear commitment for transparent and accountability, adding that the budget was a reflection of the people’s priorities and parties of the government.

Sani-Bello noted that the government was committed to good and formidable areas such as education, healthcare system, social and welfare protection, environmental and strengthening institutions for better service delivery.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Niger State Government said that the town hall meeting indicate that government was being accountable and transparent about the 2023 budget.

Earlier, Commissioner and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, said they had in attendance government officials and civil society organisations representing the people.

He said the 2023 proposed budget was N238.92 billion with a total of 69 major projects.