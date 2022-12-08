Niger govt holds town hall meeting on 2023 proposed budget

Latest News
By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Niger hall meeting budget,Niger govt receives 2021 MICS, Owners of 411 MSMES to benefit from over N200m grant from World Bank, NSF Niger Torch Unity ,NSEMA distributes relief ,Insecurity: Niger govt Niger gov decries low patronage APC must realign, work for party candidates to succeed in 2023 ― Gov Sani Bello, Niger govt suspends mining activities, Niger launches covid-19 stimulus programme, disburses funds to communities, groups, Niger govt woos Turkish investors, as delegation visits Garam Industrial Park, Sani Bello felicitates Bago, Niger gov deserves commendation, Security operatives detect new explosives in Niger community, Bello, Niger Gov snubs Buhari, Acting APC chairman denies Buni transmitted letter on medical trip, Zone national secretary position to South-East, Nigerians should seek, Niger govt tasks Immigration to fish out illegal immigrants, NULGE issues 14-day ultimatum to Niger govt over non-implementation of demands, Terrorism: Niger communities hit 50 times in January, Niger gov inaugurates nine-man board Dont pay taxes to bandits , Niger govt bans sale of motorcycles, Niger govt to borrow N100.4bn to finance 2022 budget , Niger govt demolishes suspected kidnapper's house in Minna, Niger govt bans heavy-duty vehicles from Minna City Centre, Niger gov directs appointees seeking elective offices to resign, Negative publicity discouraging investors , Traditional institution, distribution of donated agro-allied facilities, democracy has entrenched democratic values, NIger, Niger govt launches
Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello

Niger state Planning Commission and the state House Committee on Planning and Appropriation on Thursday organised a town hall meeting to sensitise stakeholders on 2023 proposed budget.

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State explained that the town hall meeting on the 2023 budget was the first joint-meeting facilitated on budgeting to broaden the executive and legislative partnerships in the state.

Sani-Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, appreciated the leadership of the state house of assembly for the initiative, adding that the public interactive was to make the government accountable to the public as enshrined in the constitution.

“This town hall meeting is to create a platform for inclusive participatory democracy and the decision to put a proposed budget in the public domain is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the institute and culture of political responsive,” he said.

He explained that the proposed budget process started with a zonal consultants and stakeholders were engaged at different places across the 25 local government areas of the state where the needs of the people were noted and documented.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

He added that recommendations from the consultation were used to arrive at the proposed 2023 budget proposal and budget consultation, noting that the town hall meeting on the proposed budget had come to stay.

According to him, the government had institutionalised consultation on the budget as a clear commitment for transparent and accountability, adding that the budget was a reflection of the people’s priorities and parties of the government.

Sani-Bello noted that the government was committed to good and formidable areas such as education, healthcare system, social and welfare protection, environmental and strengthening institutions for better service delivery.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Niger State Government said that the town hall meeting indicate that government was being accountable and transparent about the 2023 budget.

Earlier, Commissioner and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, said they had in attendance government officials and civil society organisations representing the people.

He said the 2023 proposed budget was N238.92 billion with a total of 69 major projects.

You might also like
Latest News

Obi, Soludo, Obiano, Onaiyekan, others grace Cardinal Arinze’s 90th birthday in…

Latest News

USAID collaborates with NOA to reduce maternal, new-born mortality, morbidity

Latest News

PPFN sensitises 1,000 secondary school girls on rape, sexual harassment

Latest News

Nigeria has highest burdens of tuberculosis, paediatric HIV in Africa ― WHO

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More