Gov Bala Mohammed begs for votes from Bauchi people

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has begged the electorate in the state to please vote for all the candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

The Governor made the appeal on Thursday in Toro during the official flagging off of the campaign for Bauchi South Senatorial District.

He said that “We are here today to begin the campaign for the Bauchi South Senatorial District, we are here to represent the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar. He instructed us to appeal to you to vote for the PDP and all of the candidates of the party in 2023”.

Bala Mohammed berated the elected representatives of the area who said have failed the people that elected them expecting good and positive representation calling on the people to ensure that they voted for the PDP candidates across the board.

He said, “All the Senators in the state and the members of the House of Representatives have failed us, they have left every aspect of development to us, we are building classrooms, hospitals, roads, and empowerment without any support from them. We must change them.”

The Governor then told the people that if PDP establishes a government at all levels, Federal and State, things will be better as the state government will get support from the Federal Government to do more projects for the good of the people.

The Governor assured the people that all the candidates are tested and trusted people who are ready to work for the people saying, they will not betray the trust of the people.

“Bauchi state belongs to Bauchi people, we will not allow strangers to come and dominate us, we will never allow that to happen. We are serving the people of the state and we will continue to serve the people,”, he assured.

The Governor then expressed confidence that the PDP will win the 2023 General elections as it has effectively mobilization of the people through various means.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam assured that the party will win the 2023 General elections because it has won the hearts of the people of the state through its wonderful performance.

The PDP Chairman also called on the people to ensure that they voted for all the candidates of the party so that the government will be a uniform one devoid of opposition which he said will hasten the development of the state.

Though the flag-off was supposed to be attended by members of the PDP from the Seven LGAs that constitute the Bauchi South Senatorial District, the turnout was poor as only delegates from 3 LGAs attended.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Gov Bala Mohammed begs for votes from Bauchi people