Niger govt earmarks N478mn to fight insecurity

Following concerted efforts to curtail the high-security challenges bedevilling Niger State, the state government has earmarked N478,956,614.44 out of the N238,924,457,782.47 estimated 2023 Appropriation Bill to strengthen the state’s internal security mechanisms.

The Commissioner and Deputy Chairman Niger State Planning Commission, Malam Zakari Abubakar stated this at a media briefing held at the Press Gallery, Government House, Minna, at the weekend, adding that security was paramount.

Zakari explained that the money was made to purchase security gadgets for the vigilante corps, installation of CCTV surveillance system around Minna, the state capital, mitigation and responses in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state as well as other security activities across the state.

According to him, “The 2023 proposed budget was aimed at consolidating the achievements of this administration in the past seven years and laying a solid foundation for the next administration.

The commissioner while breaking down the 2023 proposed budget of consolidation and transition explained that the budget was estimated at N238,924,457,782.47, which he noted, comprises N91,044,745,351.31 (38.11percent ) and N147,879,712,431.16 (61.89petcent) recurrent and capital estimates respectively.

“The budget is aimed at the completion of projects that are at advanced stages of completion. It focuses on security, agriculture, infrastructural development, education, health, water, sanitation and people with special needs,” he stated.

On revenue, Zakari said the year 2023 Appropriation bill, “is underpinned by the Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTEF); Economic Fiscal Update and Fiscal Strategy Paper (EFU-FSP) 2023-25 which is the three-year plan that normally provides for annual plans/budgets.

The total estimated revenue of N238,924,457,782.47 according to him, was derived from the following revenue sources: Statutory Allocation (SA), Value Added Tax (VAT), Internally Generated Revenue and Capital Receipt (CR).

“Other Revenue Including Refunds the Sum of N61,094,737,097.00 (25.57%) estimated as Statutory Allocation (SA) was arrived at using the following indices: Inflation 17.16percent, GDP 3.75percent, Oil production Benchmark (MBPD) 1.60, NGN: USD Exchange Rate 435.57.”

The commissioner put the breakdown of other revenue estimates as, VAT = N35,616,260,802.00 (14.91percent ), IGR = N22,519,483 (9.43petcent), Capital Receipt =N115,436,249.753.47 (48.31petcent ), Others including Refunds N4,257,726,144.00 (1.78percent) respectively.

