Niger govt bans horse riding during festivals and ceremonies

Niger State government has announced the ban of traditional horse riding during festivals and ceremonies across all the eight Emirates of the state.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane on Friday in Minna stated that the decision to ban the traditional horse riding followed several complaints received by the government where some unscrupulous elements hiding under these celebrations to wreak havoc and carry nefarious activities on law-abiding citizens of the State.

The SSG, called on the general public to comply fully with this directive as the government will no longer tolerate any form of horse riding activities during festivals and ceremonies, while horse owners and parents were urged to warn their wards against non-compliance with the order, adding that anyone found involved in such action shall be arrested and such horse will be confiscated.

Ahmed Ibrahim Metane further warned that government will not hesitate to take prompt legal action against anyone who flouts the directive, stressing that the present administration cannot fold its arms and watch some irresponsible elements perpetrate their nefarious activities.

According to the SSG, “Government would not succumb to any security threat in whatever forms and would deal decisively in responding to such threats”.

Ahmed Matane also warned online jobbers using social media for mischief-making and to peddle falsehood as well as inflict fear, highlighting that such unscrupulous elements have survived long enough and shall no longer be tolerated by the State government.

The SSG, thereby assured the people of the State that all forms of criminality will soon be nipped in the bud and called on the patriotic citizens to pray fervently so that the state can get out of the present security situation.

