Nigerians are suffering, crying, PMB wake up to salvage Nigeria, says Cleric

The Bishop, Diocese of Egba West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Right Reverend Samuel Ogundeji, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to rise and tackle the numerous challenges the country is battling with, submitting that Nigerians are groaning in pains.

Ogundeji in his Bishop’s Charge delivered to the Second Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese, hosted by St. Paul’s Cathedral, Oke-Igbore, Abeokuta, on Friday, that “it is certain that this government which we voted for has woefully failed and disappointed us and they can no longer help us.

“Therefore, they should return us to our maker who has all it takes to repair what has been damaged. I want the three tiers of government, federal, state and local governments to hear clearly that the masses are suffering and they are crying.”

The Bishop lent his voice on the need to restructure the country believing such would help in solving some of the problems confronting it, adding that the restructuring must include equitable distribution of positions on the basis of federal character.

“There should be fair play in the way the government shares offices and positions in this country. This is because if we look at all the appointments so far made by the Federal Government, it is grossly one-sided and heavily skewed in favour of only one section of the country and majorly in favour of one religion, otherwise, how do you explain the fact that about 75 per cent of the heads of the security organs of government are of the Hausa/Fulani stock and are Northern Muslims?” he added.

On insecurity, Bishop Ogundeji stressed that the federal government could no longer protect the citizenry with the wanton destruction of property and lives of Nigerians to banditry, kidnapping among others.

He charged the federal government to equip the military with sophisticated weapons to combat the elements of destruction bent on destroying the country.

Ogundeji said, ” We have had enough of the government wasting the lives of our military men that engage and combat the Boko Haram insurgents due to lack of adequate weaponry because the arsenal and weaponry of the Boko Haram insurgents is far more advanced and sophisticated than those of the military men. This is very preposterous.”

The Bishop in his message to the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, encouraged him to assiduously work on the incursion of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

He appreciated the governor for embarking on projects that positively affect the lives of the people of the state and advised him not to relent on his oars to fulfil his promises to the people of the state.

The theme of the Synod is “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call upon Him, while He is near,” (Isaiah 55:6).

