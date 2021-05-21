Niger governor reacts to killing of son of emir of Kotangora by bandits

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has received with rude shock the death of Bashir Namaska, son of the Emir of Kontagora Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska.

In a condolence message, the governor described the death of the prince as heartbreaking and devastating and condoled with the emir and the people of Kontagora Emirate over the loss.

Governor Sani Bello said, “It is really disheartening to hear about the death of Bashir, especially at a time when intense Military operations are ongoing in some parts of the state to rid the state of criminal elements.”

According to the governor, “as painful as the death is, the situation will only spur my administration to ensure that the fight against banditry in the state is won. My deepest condolence goes to the emir and the people of Kontagora emirate as this is indeed a great loss but we should all be consoled by the fact that it is a necessary end for all mortals.”

The governor prayed God to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant them Aljannah Firdausi, as well as give the Emir, people of the Emirate, and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Bashir Namaska was reported to have been killed alongside others by bandits at his father’s farm at Masuga village, on Kontagora-Rijau road, Thursday evening.

Born in 1979, the deceased was among many sons of the Emir of Kontagora.

He served Kontagora Emirate in many capacities among which were the District Head of Kontagora1 and Sardaunan Kontagora, the positions he held until his demise.

He was also the Director-General, Niger State Public Procurement Board between 2013 and 2015 where he contributed immensely to the growth and development of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…

Truck loaded with live bullets falls, spills contents in Onitsha

Onitsha residents are currently in fear, as a truck fully loaded with cartons of live bullets fell into a ditch and spilled its content all around the street, in the commercial city of Anambra State…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…