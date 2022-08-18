Niger governor inspects renovation of boarding school

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said his administration will do all it can to create a conducive learning teaching and environment for both students and teachers, especially in the state public secondary and primary schools.

Governor Sani Bello stated this after inspecting the ongoing renovation of Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School in Minna, the state capital, under the Whole School Development Approach Programme.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far in the school, said the project was part of the second phase of the programme.

He noted that some of the schools in the state have not undergone renovation for over 40 years, stressing that his administration will not allow schools to collapse.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“So far so good. The work is commendable. This is one of the missionary schools, and for me to allow this school to collapse or die off, we will be doing injustice to ourselves.

“So I am glad we have started rebuilding the school and hopefully it will provide a conducive teaching and learning environment for students and teachers.”

“We will continue to do what we have to do and what we need to do in our educational sector. This will be the tenth project under the Whole School Approach Programme, the others have been completed and hopefully, we will start that of the technical schools,” the governor stated.

The governor said his administration may not be able to fix the 54 boarding schools in the state, stressing that it has, however, started and expressed hope that the next administration will continue with the programme.

Also speaking to newsmen, Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu explained that the Whole School Development Approach Programme is a policy initiated by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello- led administration in the state to comprehensively renovate selected boarding schools across the three geopolitical zones of the state.