Have you considered volunteering? Here are 5 skills you need to become effective at it

The world we are living in needs a lot of selfless individuals who are willing to give themselves and their resources to make the world a better place to be.

The act of volunteering is one that requires a lot from anyone willing to participate in this humanitarian act. Anyone who desires to be an effective volunteer must know that there are certain skills required of them in order to ensure their productivity.

You don’t just become a volunteer because you love giving or you like the prestige associated with the act. You should volunteer if you have a good grasp of what the job entails and the necessary skills needed to make you an effective volunteer.

In order to ensure your effectiveness as a volunteer, check out the following skills you should have.

1. Passion

If you’re not passionate about helping others or giving back to your community, volunteering can become a hard nut to crack.

It takes a genuine passion to become an effective volunteer. When you’re motivated by your interest in volunteering, you are likely to put forth more effort and energy for a longer period of time.

Volunteering requires a significant commitment. To know if you will be an effective volunteer, you need to ask yourself why you want to volunteer and what you are passionate about.

2. Commitment

Volunteering requires a high level of commitment. You have to commit your time and resources if you want to be an effective volunteer.

Being a committed individual helps expedite and make your work as a volunteer easier.

There are certain experiences you will have while volunteering that it will only take a committed individual to forge ahead.

The different individuals and challenges you will come across while volunteering will really test your level of commitment to your act of volunteering.

3. Proactiveness





A lazy person or an individual who always needs to be pushed before doing the right thing can never be an effective volunteer.

To be an effective volunteer, you need to be proactive in all you do.

For a volunteer project or programme to be successful, you must actively participate, be engaged, and get involved.

Volunteer groups need volunteers who step up, act, and get things done. So, if you’re going to be a liability rather than a help, don’t bother joining a volunteer group.

4. Resilience

It is important to bear in mind that volunteering is not for the feeble-minded.

Volunteering hours can be long, and most volunteers find at least part of the experience challenging and sometimes tiring.

Factors such as the environmental conditions, the work itself, the group dynamics, or homesickness can affect any participant.

Thus, resilience is an essential quality that will get you through the difficult bits and help you to maintain your stamina if you are an effective volunteer.

5. Team work

Volunteering is too demanding a task to be shouldered alone by an individual. Effective volunteering needs individuals who are team players.

No one is an island of knowledge when it comes to volunteering. The different ideas, perspectives, and contributions brought forth by each volunteer are what contribute to the overall success of the volunteering process.

Teamwork and all the qualities that make for good teamwork, such as patience, listening skills, knowing when to contribute and when to hold back, and compassion, are essential in guaranteeing an effective volunteer process.

Volunteering is not an act of service to humanity alone, but it also serves as a means of adding value and purpose to both your professional and personal life. Check out other benefits of volunteering.

Setting aside time to be an effective volunteer is the best way to go as the world needs selfless individuals to give back to it.

