Niger gov adjusts Minna curfew time

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has reviewed the curfew time in the Minna metropolis.

The adjustment which is effective from Monday, will now commence from 8 o’clock in the night to 6 o’clock in the morning.

The Governor, in a Press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Biological Ibrahim, said, “The adjustment was due to security update he received from the State security committee”.

He said his administration will always continue to engage the security committee on the outcome of the curfew for further adjustment where necessary.

The Governor, thereby, encouraged the people to continue to be law-abiding citizens as his administration is determined to implement policies that will impact positively on them and ensure their well-being.