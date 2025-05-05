CSO launches civic media studio to counter misinformation, uphold democratic values

In a move to counter misinformation and promote civic engagement, the Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) launched its new radio and television studio at its head office in Abuja on Monday.

Presenting his address during the inauguration, the Executive Director of CHRICED, Dr Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, described the facility as “a beacon of truth, a pillar of justice, and a formidable instrument for civic engagement.”

According to Dr Zikirullahi, the studio is not merely a broadcasting platform but a strategic tool in CHRICED’s long-standing mission to inform, educate, and advocate for citizens’ rights and democratic participation in Nigeria.

Anchored on the IDEA principles—Inform, Disseminate, Educate, Advocate—the facility aims to amplify the voices of ordinary Nigerians, particularly marginalised groups, and challenge the tightening grip of political control over the media space.

“Democracy in Nigeria stands at a crossroads,” Zikirullahi declared, citing threats such as systemic corruption, electoral malpractice, and increasing attempts by the government to silence dissent.

The event, attended by civic leaders, journalists, government representatives, and development partners, also paid tribute to key figures who have shaped Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.

These included the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, commemorated on the 15th anniversary of his passing, and CHRICED’s founding chairman, the late Professor Abubakar Momoh, whose legacy was hailed as instrumental to the organisation’s evolution.

Gratitude was extended to the MacArthur Foundation for its decades-long support. Dr Kole Ahmed Shettima, Director of the Foundation’s Africa Office, commissioned the studio, reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to advancing democracy and human rights in Nigeria.

Despite growing hostility towards civil society and efforts to stifle activism, CHRICED reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and civic empowerment.

Zikirullahi urged journalists, activists, and citizens alike to join CHRICED in using the new platform to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusive democracy.

“This is not the end; it is the beginning of a new chapter in Nigeria’s democratic journey. Together, we can shape a Nigeria where democracy is not just spoken of, but truly lived,” he added.

