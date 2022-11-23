Niger CAN describes media as critical stakeholder in promoting peaceful coexistence

The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna has described the media as a major stakeholder in promoting peaceful coexistence in society.

The state CAN Chairman, made this assertion when he led the state executive of the association to a familiarization visit to Niger State Printing And Publishing Company, publisher of Newsline and Tauraruwa Newspapers, on Tuesday, in Minna.

He observed that Nigeria as a nation is in a critical period of her history with insecurity and the upcoming 2023 general elections which are fast approaching, saying “the media has a great task ahead of them and urged the practitioners to remain resolute in their reportage.”

He called on the media practitioners to adhere strictly to professionalism and responsible journalism that will enable the electorates to make informed decisions and choices among the candidates contesting various elective positions.

He also recalled a recent court order urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resume the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) until 90 days before the 2023 general elections and appealed to the media to help sensitize the public, particularly those of registration age who were yet to register to do so.

The CAN Chairman who is equally the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese use the medium to call on the state government to hasty the employment of more Journalists to the state-owned media houses and also engage more staff in other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He equally appreciated the support and coverage of the activities of the association by the media in the state since his emergence as the state CAN Chairman, and solicit more synergy and cooperation between CAN and the media in the state.

Responding, the Managing Director of Niger Printing And Publishing Company, Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed, observed that the synergy between CAN and the media will aid greatly in promoting peaceful coexistence among the people, particularly followers of the two major religions in the state.

He said both Muslims and Christians are one as they all serve one God and promised that his organization will continue to promote peace and unity among members of the two religions as he stressed the need for people to unite and live peacefully with one another.

The Managing Director, a former Chairman of the NUJ in the state,

who recalled his days as a reporter covering CAN activities for his organization also expressed delight/ happiness that the CAN leadership had picked professional journalists to be part of them, saying the present CAN leadership is unique in so many ways and expressed optimism that they will succeed.

While appreciating the CAN Chairman and his entourage for the visit he also assured that the synergy between CAN and the Media will wax stronger, promising that his organization will positively report all CAN activities in any part of the state.

