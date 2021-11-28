NIDCOM tops list of corrupt-free government agency

For the third time running within six months, another award of excellence was presented to the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa as well as the commission for being corrupt-free, and ethically responsible.

It would be recalled that in May 2021, NIDCOM was listed among the 20 outstanding Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government adjudged as performing in the year 2021.

This was disclosed by the CEO, Profiles & Biographies, Mr Kammonke Abam, in a statement in Abuja, as an update on the firm’s research and compilation of the accomplishments of MDAs to mark the sixth anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said the assessment result is relative to the MDAs fulfilling their ministerial mandate in line with the administration’s 9-point development agenda, and his firm’s evaluation benchmark.

Similarly, on October 21, 2021, the Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) bestowed on HON. Abike Dabiri-Erewa “the Citizens Advocate Ambassador”. This is in addition to many other awards of excellence by Business Day, The Guardian Newspapers amongst other groups.

Presenting the latest award in Abuja, the Executive Director/CEO of the Centre For Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO), Ethicist (Prince) Salih Musa Yakubu-led delegation said he was delighted to present the award to the NIDCOM Boss because she has never been involved in any corrupt practices even while at the National Assembly.

He expressed confidence in the commission’s pro-activeness and management in handling matters of Nigerians in the Diaspora, saying NIDCOM is service compliance and is publicly accessible.

Ethicist Yakubu added that he is delighted in the efforts the Commission is making in attracting Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in the socio-economic growth of the nation.

“We are here to say Thank you for not hearing any case of corruption even while you served as a member of the House of Representatives in different committees and for replicating the same in NIDCOM.

“Thank you for demonstrating character and conduct that is concomitant with the principles of ethics and leadership as a public official.

“Thank you for making efforts to bring Nigerians in the diaspora for investment into the country.”

Above all, Prince Yakubu said “you have proven yourself over and above their THEMATICS which includes the following, Public accessibility, ethically responsible management, and for proving that what men can do, women can do even better.

The secretary to the Commission, Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, who represented the Chairman/CEO, was delighted to receive the award on behalf of the Chairman.

He said the Commission is elevated to be found worthy of excellent honour, even as the Commission is just two years old it has strived hard to involve Nigerians in the Diaspora and is looking forward to doing more.

He ended by thanking the team for their hard work against the fight for corruption and hoping that Nigeria will be a better place and a home for all.

Others also honoured were the Secretary to the Commission, the Director Administration, Head of Departments of Programmes, Diaspora Relations, TTI, Legal and Media, and Public Relations Unit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.