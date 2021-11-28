Air Peace returns to Dubai Dec 1

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace has announced its readiness to resume flight operations between Nigeria and Dubai via Sharjah come December 1st, 2021.

The flight resumption announced by the spokesperson of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa has been made possible following the lift of the embargo slammed on operations by the two countries over breakdown in communications.

A statement issued by the airline declared: “Air Peace is delighted to inform the flying public that it will be resuming its Dubai service via Sharjah on December 1, 2021. This is consequent upon the Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on flights from and to the UAE.

“Customers are urged to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols governing international air travel and cooperate with airport staff in this regard.”

The embargo lift has been commended by many key players across the sector.

