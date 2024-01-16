The Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for his exceptional achievements in the state.

Abubakar, in a commendation letter he personally signed and addressed to Governor Bello, congratulated him on his notable strides since he assumed office as Kogi Governor in 2016, saying his various infrastructural projects had opened up the state as one of Nigeria’s main trade routes.

While congratulating the Governor and the Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress for winning the just concluded governorship election in the state, the NIA boss noted that the governor was leaving the North Central state more prosperous, developed and transformed.

He listed infrastructural projects, renovation of the Okene Reference Hospital and the establishment of Omi Rice Farm as some of the plethora of achievements of the Yahaya Bello administration.

Abubakar, in the letter, titled, “Acknowledging Your Remarkable Achievements as Governor,” explained how Governor Bello’s enhanced public services and facilities, added value to agricultural production and rejigged Kogi’s economy.

“As your tenure as the Governor of Kogi State draws to a close, I write to congratulate you and acknowledge the notable achievements of your administration during your two tenures as Governor since you assumed office in 2016. I would also like to congratulate you and the Kogi State chapter of the APC for winning the just concluded Gubernatorial elections.

“During your time as Governor of Kogi State, the various infrastructural projects undertaken by your administration have significantly improved the state’s connectivity and accessibility as one of Nigeria’s main trade routes from the West and South to Northern parts of the country.

“The renovation of the Okene Reference hospital is a testament to your dedication to enhancing public services and facilities. Similarly, the establishment of Omi Rice Farm, one of the largest in Nigeria, is a clear demonstration of your administration’s commitment to adding value to agricultural production.

“As you conclude your tenure and begin another chapter in your political career, I wish you success in your future endeavours, while enjoying more quality time with your beloved family,” Abubakar stated.

