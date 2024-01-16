The Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Aliyu Wamakko, has again called on the people of the state to report any suspicious movements in any criminal element for proactive measures by the authorities concerned.

The senator, who was a former two-term governor of the state, stated this when he condoled the families of five people killed by unknown gunmen last Thursday at Fanari town in the Wamakko local government area of the state.

The five families allegedly killed were fueling at a filling station at Fanari-Gumbi Road in the Wamakko local government area of the state.

The victims include Sulaiman Liman, Abdullahi Magaji, Faruku Usaman, and Umaru Labbo Liman, while the fifth person currently undergoing medical examination is Lawali Labbo.

Wamakko, while condoling the families of the victims, described the incident as shocking and unfortunate and called on them to take heart, as that was the will of Allah.

He therefore charged the people of the area and the state as a whole to be vigilant and report any unfamiliar movement to the authorities concerned for quick action before the occurrence of any eventuality.

He said those behind all the ungodly acts are within the community, hence the need to report them for adequate action.

The former governor further explained that it is high time for the people to be active, not see things going wrong, and remain adamant without any action, as this will continue to create more problems than solutions.

He explained that the current APC-led administration in the state is committed to ensuring the protection of lives and the properties of the citizens.

He, however, prayed to Allah the Almighty to forgive the departed souls and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

