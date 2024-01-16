Students from Christ the King College (CKC) in Onitsha, Anambra State, have made their school and Nigeria proud.

They soared to victory by earning the coveted titles of both National Champions and Regional Top in the Africa Regional Competition of the prestigious World Affairs Challenge (WAC).

The World Affairs Challenge (WAC) is an international programme and competition hosted by WorldDenver. It empowers students to develop and implement innovative solutions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Africa Regional Competition (ARC) is a preliminary round within WAC, exclusively for high school teams on the African continent.

Competing against students from across Africa, the CKC team impressed judges with their impactful project, Wize Tales by Primus.

“This initiative aims to empower Nigerian youth to become active agents of change through a series of engaging educational comic stories.

These stories tackle some of Nigeria’s most pressing social issues, including climate change and substance abuse.

The team comprised eight students: Ekufu Ernest, Umeodinka Emmanuel, Obuna Somto, Ubah Jason, Ikediashi Jessie, Ejike Ekene, Nwaroh Macdonald, and Agbanaje Ifechukwu, along with their teacher mentor, John Onuigbo.

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding performance in the WAC Africa Regional competition,” said Rev. Fr. Celestine Arinze, Principal at CKC Onitsha.

Their project demonstrates the immense potential of Nigerian youth to make a difference on the world stage.

The team’s success extends beyond national borders. Their impressive innovation earned them the coveted title of Regional Top, placing them among the five best teams across the entire African continent.

This allows them to compete in the WAC Global Championship later in March this year, where they will face off against top teams from around the world in the United States of America.

Reaching the WAC Global Championship is a dream come true for our team,” said John Onuigbo, the team’s teacher and mentor.

“We are determined to make Nigeria proud and show the world the power of youth-led solutions.”

CKC’s triumph in the WAC Africa Regional Competition reiterates the school’s longstanding commitment to academic excellence and nurturing global citizenship.

As they prepare for the WAC Global Championship, the world eagerly awaits to see how these bright minds from Onitsha continue to shape a brighter future for all.

