On Wednesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) inaugurated a National Action Plan and the National Working Group on Business and Human Rights to streamline business activities, align them with human rights principles, respect the dignity and well-being of all individuals, and contribute to sustainable development.

Speaking during the inauguration, Dr. Salamatu Suleiman, the Chairperson of the governing council of the Commission, emphasized that business activities have a profound impact on societies, economies, and the lives of individuals.

She stated during the inauguration, which was part of the activities of a High-Level Forum on Business and Human Rights organized by the NHRC in Abuja that through open and constructive discussions, innovative solutions could be explored to promote responsible business conduct and protect human rights.

She said, “As the policy-making arm of the NHRC, we are acutely aware of the evolving landscape of business and human rights. We recognize the need for comprehensive policies and frameworks that guide businesses towards integrating human rights into their operations.

“It is our collective responsibility to create an enabling environment that encourages businesses to adopt responsible practices, conduct due diligence, and mitigate any adverse impacts on human rights.”

The NHRC chairperson mentioned that the National Working Group would spearhead the implementation of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP on BHR). She added that the Commission would work diligently to develop robust policies, advocate for their implementation, and engage with relevant stakeholders to promote responsible business practices that uphold human rights.

In his welcome address, Dr Tony Ojukwu (SAN), the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, said the official inauguration of the National Working Group on Business and Human Rights marks a significant milestone in the journey towards promoting responsible business practices and upholding human rights in Nigeria.

In April this year, he disclosed that the Federal Executive Council had approved the National Action Plan for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, registering Nigeria as the third African country among 54 others to have developed a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights after Kenya and Uganda.

He commended the Federal Executive Council for its unwavering commitment to human rights by approving the 2024-2027 National Action Plan on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights, which contains the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

With the group’s inauguration, he said, Nigeria is now on a new chapter in the collective efforts to ensure that businesses operating within the country adhere to nationally, regionally, and internationally recognized human rights standards.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE