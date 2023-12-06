The Oyo State Executive Council has approved the sums of N26.72 billion for asphaltic improvement of 84.75 kilometres of roads in Ibadan and N553.60 million for asphaltic rehabilitation of over 14.79 kilometres of roads also in the state capital, Ibadan.

State Commissioner of Public Works and Transport, Professor Dahud Sangodoyin, alongside some other members of the state executive council, made this known while briefing journalists at the governor’s office, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

A total of 12 inner roads spread across the state capital have been listed for the asphaltic improvement with 10 roads totalling 70.45 kilometres are to be done by Messrs KOPEK Construction Limited for 12 months while two roads totalling 14.3kilometres are to be done by RATCON Construction Company for a duration of six months.

Among those penciled for rehabilitation are Oke Adu-Ode Aje-Aremo-Orita Aperin, dualisation of Bus Stop-Gate-Oje-Beere-Oja Oba-Molete Underbridge, dualisation of Mile 110-Ring Road-Mobil-Challenge Car Park, Government House NTA junction-Ikolaba-JAMB office-Officer’s Mess-Federal Secretariat-Custom Office.

As approved by the council, the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA) is to do an asphaltic rehabilitation of five roads that include Eleyele-Sango road, UI junction-Agbowo linking Ojoo with the spur to Preboye, Zion Plaza-Olusoji Avenue linking Alao Akala expressway.

Also approved, according to Sangodoyin is the implementation of the road infrastructure component of the Eastern wing of the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road, spanning Lagos/Ibadan interchange to Jagun village (15.5kilometres) for the sum of N42.34billion.

In the same vein, the sum of N44.17 billion was approved for works on the circular road from Jagun village to Ibadan-Ife road (16.7 kilometres), for 18 months.

Asked about the funding source, Sangodoyin said the supplementary budget will be used to fund the fixing of the inner road and works on the Circular Road.

He, however, noted that beyond the approved 84.75 kilometres of inner-city roads, the state government targeted the completion of a total of 95.8 kilometres of inner roads.

Towards completing the Circular Road, state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musibau Babatunde, said the state Ministry of Finance had been mandated to negotiate the terms of taking a N150 billion loan from Afrexim bank and Access bank.

Babatunde said the state would recoup the funds as it plans to concede and toll the Circular Road upon its completion.

On his part, state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun said the state had approved the sum of N1billion as a takeoff grant for the recently upgraded Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo.

