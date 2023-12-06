The Federal government has called on the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and other training institutions in the aviation sector to begin the training of new Air Traffic Controllers in order to close the gap of over 4, 203 manpower demand that would be available in Africa by 2037.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at the 34th African and Middle East Regional meeting of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Association (IFATCA), the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo said training of new air traffic controllers is important for the future of the Aviation sector.

According to him, “the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) projected that by the year 2037, Africa will require 4, 203 new air traffic controllers.

“The onus rests on the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) to develop innovative solutions to accelerate the training of new and proficient air traffic controllers”.

Represented by the Acting Director of air Safety and Administration, Dr. Michael Chukwu, the Minister commended IFATCA for organizing informative events to help build the proficiency of air traffic controllers all over the world.

‘I believe this gathering will further increase the expertise of participants and foster innovative ideas geared to prepare air traffic controllers for the future.

“The profession of air traffic control has evolved rapidly, transitioning from simple flag signalling to sophisticated technologies. This evolution facilitates the seamless management of the surging number of aircraft traversing our skies daily.

‘As a vital, indispensable component of air safety, air traffic controllers are responsible for the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Therefore, | am not unaware of the critical role you play and invariably, the heavy burden you bear.

“This burden is compounded by increased air traffic, workforce shortages, and technological shifts; necessitating rigorous training regimes. More so, with the emergence of unmanned aerial vehicles, reshaping dynamics and challenging the norm, it is thus paramount to prepare for the future and indeed Nigeria like other countries must prepare for the future” he stated.

The Executive Vice President of Africa and Middle East, Fateh Hekhti said the training of air traffic controllers is important for the safety of passengers across the globe.

“The aviation industry is dynamic, as technology continues to improve, training of controllers must also be updated for the safety of the sector”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE