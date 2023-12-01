The Senate has asked the Federal Government to stop statutory allocations to any local government councils not democratically elected.

This has caused panic in Anambra State, a source told our correspondent.

The local government system in Anambra State is run under caretaker committee arrangement.

Only the Peter Obi administration conducted Local Government Election In Anambra State since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

Obi conducted the LG poll in January, 2014, just three months to the end of his eight-year tenure on March 17,2014; otherwise the last LG poll in the state was in 1998 by the military regime.

The Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, had during his swearing in on March 17, 2021, assured that his administration would conduct council polls in the state within two years.

However, the senate on Friday unanimously resolved that withholding the allocations of LGA undertaker arrangements would deter the dictatorial tendencies of any state Governor.

This resolution came against the backdrop of a motion moved by Senator Abba Moro on the urgent need to halt the erosion of democracy vis a vis the dissolution of elected councils in Benue State.

The lawmakers argued that the placement of Caretaker Committees to replace elected councils is an aberration, undemocratic and a breach of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Senator Victor Umeh (representing Anambra Senatorial district), who seconded the motion lamented that the issue has continued to undermine the local government system in Nigeria.

The Senate therefore condemned the arbitrary dissolution of democratically elected Local government councils in Benue and other states of the federation.

They urged the Benue state Governor, Hyacinth Alia to adhere to his oath of office to obey the rule of law, review the constitution of caretaker committees and reinstate the elected councils.

The Senate continues with the debate on the merits and general principles of the 2024 appropriation bill.

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to stop statutory allocations to any local government councils not democratically elected.

This has caused panic in Anambra State, a source told our correspondent.

The local government system in Anambra State is run under caretaker committee arrangement.

Only the Peter Obi administration conducted Local Government Election In Anambra State since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

Obi conducted the LG poll in January, 2014, just three months to the end of his eight-year tenure on March 17,2014; otherwise the last LG poll in the state was in 1998 by the military regime.

The Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, had during his swearing in on March 17, 2021, assured that his administration would conduct council polls in the state within two years.

However, the senate on Friday unanimously resolved that withholding the allocations of LGA undertaker arrangements would deter the dictatorial tendencies of any state Governor.

This resolution came against the backdrop of a motion moved by Senator Abba Moro on the urgent need to halt the erosion of democracy vis a vis the dissolution of elected councils in Benue State.

The lawmakers argued that the placement of Caretaker Committees to replace elected councils is an aberration, undemocratic and a breach of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Senator Victor Umeh (representing Anambra Senatorial district), who seconded the motion lamented that the issue has continued to undermine the local government system in Nigeria.

The Senate therefore condemned the arbitrary dissolution of democratically elected Local government councils in Benue and other states of the federation.

They urged the Benue state Governor, Hyacinth Alia to adhere to his oath of office to obey the rule of law, review the constitution of caretaker committees and reinstate the elected councils.

The Senate continues with the debate on the merits and general principles of the 2024 appropriation bill.