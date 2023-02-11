Wale Akinselure

One of the Ibadan Mogajis, Alhaji Abass Oloko, has lauded the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) popularly called G5 for standing firm in their demand for resignation of chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

Oloko, who is vice-chairman of the Oyo State Tourism Board, held that history will never forget the G5 governors for supporting a Southern presidency and fighting against what he described as injustice.

This is just as he eulogized his Mogaji colleague and Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts, Engineer Dotun Sanusi, for mobilizing support for the aspiration of Senator Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that Ibadan chiefs as Sanusi have shown that they are true lover of good governance and true Yoruba sons by supporting a Southern presidency.

Oloko said: “I want to salute Governor ‘Seyi Makinde and his colleagues in the G5 for standing firm against injustice. History will never forget them for supporting a southern agenda. They should hold their heads high.

They have done what is expected of them. This generation and the ones coming will read and learn about them.

”I am not ethnocentric but among those who are truly contesting, Senator Bola Tinubu is the most qualified.

He is the one with the needed experience to steer the ship of the country. He is someone I can vouch for because we have seen what he can do. And we don’t need to waste time for any trial-and-error any longer. It will do everyone good if we rally round Tinubu.

“And this is why I have been commending our own governor Seyi Makinde and his four other colleagues for not supporting injustice.

“I want to commend our own Engr. Dotun Sanusi, chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports for the yeoman work he has done mobilizing everyone for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Oyo State. People like Engineer Dotun Sanusi are needed in every community that deserves development. What he has done has my support and that of my other colleagues.

“To our other colleagues and Ibadan chiefs, I want to thank them for the works they have done in mobilizing support for Tinubu. I am not surprised because they have chosen the right person. Asiwaju is someone we all know. He will deliver.

“Every Yoruba person, and lover of good governance would rally round Tinubu.”