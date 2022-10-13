NGX: Equities investors lose N5.18bn as market closes lower by 0.02%

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, equities trading was bearish as the benchmark index closed marginally lower by 0.02 per cent to close at 47,524.38 basis points.

Basically, selloffs in Geregu stocks tempered investors interest in Banking stocks, leaving the market on the red zone.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date loss increased to -3.1 per cent, while the Year-to-Date gain settled at +11.3 per cent.

Equities investors therefore lost N5.18 billion from their investment as the market capitalisation settled at N25.88 trillion at the end of the day’s trading activities.

However, as measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 13 tickers gained relative to nine losers.

On the performance board, Honeywell Flour Mills and Neimeth Pharmaceutical recorded the highest gains of the day having appreciated in share value by 9.8 per crnt and 9.5 per cent, respectively; while UACN and Geregu topped the losers’ list after their respective share prices dipped by 9.8 per cent and 9.0 per cent.

Analysis of market activities for the day under review showed that trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 42.83 per cent.

A total of 86.55 million units of shares valued at N2.09 billion were exchanged in 3,264 deals.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company led the volume chart with 19.15 million units traded while Airtel Africa led the value chart in deals worth N923.22 million.

