Nnamdi Kanu’s release: Family reacts, says it is win-win day, thanks FG

Following the Appeal Court victory that discharged and acquitted the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the family has expressed their excitement and gratitude to all who stood by them, including the Federal Government.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, his younger brother, Emma Kanu said, “The victory is for all of us. I am thanking all, men, women, pastors, journalists, IPOB media warriors, those we know and those we do not know all over the world, especially the Appeal Court judges that handled the case, even the dead.

“I also thank the Federal Government who understood and I know will abide by the Appeal Court decision. This is a win-win day.”

He expressed his hope that the Federal Government will abide by the court decision.

Also reacting, the senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe thanked God that justice has been done by the judgment, stating “Peace will now return to the Southeast.”

According to Goodluck Ibem of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), “The Court of Appeal judgement that discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is an indication that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“It confirms that we have judges who will look at matters based on their merits and not based on sentiments. The Judiciary has shown that there is hope for the common man.





“The release of Nnamdi Kanu will restore peace and security in the South East geopolitical zone. Ndigbo at home and in the Diaspora are happy with this great news. Justice have been finally given.”