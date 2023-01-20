Genius Hub graduates 50 Edo youths from film school’s reintegration training

Genius Hub Global Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has empowered 58 Edo youths with digital marketing and other in-demand skills.The training was done under the Edo Community Based Re-integration Project, an initiative of Genius Hub.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Benin, Mrs. Isimeme Whyte, founder, Genius Hub Global Initiative, said the training was to improve socio-economic development in the state.

Whyte, who expressed gratitude to IOM for the partnership, said the recipients of the initiative were selected from different groups namely returned migrants, community members, and potential migrants

She said they were trained in filmmaking, cinematography, product design, scriptwriting, video editing, and digital marketing.

She explained that 400 persons initially expressed interest but 58 were selected based on assessment for the program that lasted for three months.

She assured that the graduands would be given sophisticated starter packs to help themselves and their respective communities.

According to her, the good thing about this training is that genius hub provided the trainees with life skills and basic interventions.

“This initiative was targeted at using it as a major approach to sustain projects and programs because it is not just the target beneficiaries that are involved, everyone from that community is involved.

Earlier, Aigbeze Uhimwen, a representative of IOM, on his part, said the project was part of European Union- funded initiative to engage youths and prevent irregular migration and human trafficking.

He said, “we are happy with the engagement with Genius Hub to make youths usefully engaged and we hope to continue this.”





Also, Bartholomew Brai, Edo Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science, and Technology, in his remarks, enjoined the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills.

He assured that the state government was always ready to support and provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.