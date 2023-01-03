Ngige distances self from rumours of civil servants’ salary review

It appears that the news of an upward review of salary for workers under the Federal Government employment (civil servants) is a hoax, as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in a recent statement said that the government is not reviewing salaries of public and civil servants.

In a message signed by Head/Deputy Director Press and Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Olajide Oshundun, Ngige explained that he only hinted that the Federal Government would increase salaries of some civil servants.

The statement read, “The attention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has been drawn to the news item that the Federal Government is reviewing salaries of public and civil servants which was a fallout of his interaction with State House correspondents after his recent audience with Mr President.

“The Minister wishes to clarify that the increase he talked about was on the remuneration and emoluments of the affected workers especially the civil servants.

“The Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) received recommendations for review of allowances of many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government. Because the salary component is not being reviewed for now by the committee, it addressed the allowances component of the requests including the peculiar allowance for Federal Civil Servants, amongst others.

“In Labour parlance as par payment for compensation for work done, remuneration or emolument is made up of salary component and earned allowance component.”

Ngige said the Federal Government, through the PCS, could not have engaged in the review of salaries without involving the workers through their unions.

The statement added, “Salary review or renegotiation is part of social dialogue and the product is usually a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) usually agreed to by both parties – employers and employees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Minister made it clear to the press corp that it is still work in progress and that the end-product of this review of allowances will be submitted to Mr President for consideration and final approval and that this was one of the labour issues he briefed him on, that day.

“It is hoped that this rightful step which the Federal Government had embarked upon on compassionate grounds without any prodding or threat to strike will help to cushion the debilitating effects of spiralling inflation especially that which affects food and energy prices (electricity and petroleum products).





“The Minister wishes to reassure that the committee is optimistic that Mr President will receive and consider the recommendations before the end of the first quarter in 2023.”

