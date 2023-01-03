2023: Judiciary independence will deepen rule of law, justice — JUSUN
The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has said that independence of the judicial arm of government is the best route to deepening the rule of law and justice in Nigeria.
Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, JUSUN National President, in a new year message made available to journalists in Abuja said that Nigeria can only attain the height it deserves when judicial autonomy is granted to function without any encumbrances as is the case today.
According to him, the independence of the judiciary would contribute to the deepening, consolidation and efficacy of the rule of law and justice administration.
“Nigeria wins when the judiciary’s autonomy is guaranteed, genuinely, and effectively administered. JUSUN commits to redoubling its efforts to make tangible contributions to the deepening of the rule of law in 2023 and beyond,” Adamu said.
On the 2023 general elections, Comrade Adamu warned against any act of thuggery and violence, stressing that stakeholders must refrain from comments and actions that would affect the process.
He advised Nigerians who are of voting age and are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to do so immediately to avoid being disenfranchised.
“JUSUN as a union, wishes to state that the government must do all it can to ensure the 2023 general election is peaceful, credible, free and fair and devoid of thuggery and other forms of violence.
“We are excited about the continuous promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the elections are devoid of intimidation, violence and bias.
“We urge Mr President to ensure that practical actions are taken to guarantee these promises’ actualisation.
“Further, JUSUN charges contesting political parties, their flag-bearers and supporters to diligently abide by the provisions of the peace accord they willingly signed last year.
“As the electioneering period is entering the final laps, we urge candidates and their campaign outfits to stick to and sustain issues-based politicking and to desist from petty and narrow politics that divide and harm.
“Importantly, we call on all eligible voting Nigerians to prepare to partake in the forthcoming elections. Those who have registered and have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) should make arrangements to collect them.
“We charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to conduct relevant and necessary preparatory drills to deliver well-managed elections.
“We implore Nigerians to refrain from utterances and actions that will trigger, cause and sustain hatred and division.”
“We must cultivate and embrace tolerance, unity and cohesion as we struggle to counter the challenges currently confronting us as a people and nation. Let us love our neighbours and support each other to succeed.
“Our governments at all levels must lead by example on the issues of building trust, unity and cohesion,” the union added.
On the security challenges in the country, Comrade Marwan appealed to the citizens to support security agencies in the fight against insurgency and other criminality in the country.
“Last year, 2022, was challenging for our nation and Nigerians. The economic outlook and realities of the households and communities were challenging and harrowing.
“Though the menaces of kidnappers, bandits and violent extremist groups were high, kudos goes to our security forces, who were dogged and gallant in tackling these criminal gangs.
“Sadly, the violent incursions of these criminal gangs negatively affected our economy and exacerbated the effects of the global inflation of fuel, food and finance.
“JUSUN calls on all Nigerians to continue to support our security outfits in their efforts to restore peace, security and stability to our communities and polity.”
