2023: Remain hopeful, Ngige urges Nigerians

Labour
By Christian Appolos | Abuja
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful of brighter days in the new year.

In a new year message by his media office in Abuja, Ngige noted that the beginning of every year comes with hope, optimism, feeling of sanguinity and greater expectations.

He said while the challenges facing Nigerians were daunting, they are not insurmountable, hence the need for all Nigerians to approach the new year with a positive mindset.

Ngige said, “As  we celebrate the beginning of 2023, we must also look back on the outgone year with the knowledge that brighter days are ahead of us. Although our challenges are daunting, we must be courageous and determined to rise up and meet them.

“It is this spirit that will keep us going until we reach the desired destination of a prosperous and bountiful Nigeria that our founding fathers fought for.”

Ngige thanked Nigerian workers for the support they have given to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and himself since the beginning of the current administration in 2015.

He said the administration prioritised workers welfare from inception and remains committed to them as it winds down in five months’ time.

Frontpage Today

