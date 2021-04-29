NGF moves to promote fiscal responsibility at subnational level

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Thursday reiterated its commitment towards the promotion of fiscal responsibility across the 36 States of the Federation.

The NGF Director-General, Mr Asishana Okauru who gave the assurance in Abuja, during an interactive session with Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Mr Victor Muruako, expressed the need to strengthen the States.

Mr Okauru who acknowledged the clear nexus between the mandates of NGF and Fiscal Responsibility Commission affirmed that State Governments could benefit from having the management of their debt portfolio.

According to a statement issued by the NGF Secretariat, both parties discussed potential opportunities for collaboration towards promoting fiscal responsibility at the subnational level.

In his remarks, the FRC Chairman, Mr Muruako said that it is imperative to encourage states to adopt fiscal responsibility into law.

According to him, no fewer than 18 State Governments have been able to domesticate the fiscal responsibility law in their domains.

Mr Muruako observed that the Commission currently provides technical assistance to subnational governments, canvassed for the adoption of implementation of fiscal responsibility policy on a regional basis as part of efforts to encourage other States.

According to him, through potential collaboration with NGF, the Commission solicited that both parties should jointly embark on the study of fiscal responsibility to the grassroots.

In the bid to achieve the feat, the FRC Chairman offered to nominate about three personnel to work with the NGF office.

He maintained that for us as a nation, fiscal responsibility is very important and must be keyed into by all the states.

