NEW YEAR: Your votes will count, Buhari tells Nigerians

“The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch”

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his stance to ensure a free, fair, and credible poll ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In his New Year message signed Sunday Buhari highlighted action plans for the remainder of his time in office.

He urged Nigerians to desist from violent activities while assuring them of his administration’s readiness for a swift and seamless transition.

ALSO READ: FULL TEXT: Buhari delivers last New Year message as President to Nigerians

“In the next five months, we would have gone to the polls and elected a new president along with new governors and a plethora of other elected officials at both the national and state levels.

“All these electoral and democratic principles are working in concert because of the transcendent beliefs, beyond partisan politics, of you the great citizen of Nigeria.

“In addition is my personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections being diligently conducted by INEC will be free and fair. The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch,” Buhari stated.