2023: Do not expect a buoyant year, Primate Ayodele warns Nigeria

Spiritual head and founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Nigerians not to be too optimistic about the nation’s economy in the New Year, saying that the economy would not be buoyant.

Primate Ayodele who is noted for his predictions stated this while speaking with Sunday Tribune. According to him, “The economy of the nation will not be buoyant. Nigeria will face further economic challenges. The Federal Government will increase Value Added Tax (VAT). Many state governors will find it difficult to pay workers their salaries. There will also be global economic issues. Some banks in the country will be in crises. Even the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, will be enmeshed in various issues.”

Speaking about the nation’s political terrain, the cleric stated that the Labour Party will also be enmeshed in various crises, just as he cautioned the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to manage the internal crises in his party. “The Labour Party will have its crises. Also, Atiku Abubakar should manage the crises within the PDP well. But I must also say that the G5 integrity group will not make any impact in 2023 except they remain where they are. Yet, they will betray one another. Many big trees will fall in 2023.

“Also, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, should know that the people who have surrounded him will betray him. That betrayal will shock him. Restructuring will not see the light of day. Some political aspirants will die before the election.”

On the nation’s security challenges, Ayodele stated that “another coup will occur in one of the African countries. In Nigeria, security agents in the warfront will protest. There will be massive protest in 2024.

