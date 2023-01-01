Calabar stands still as Precious Okoye emerges Miss Africa 2022

It was a joyful moment for Nigerian model, Precious Okoye, as she emerged winner of the Miss Africa Calabar pageant. The dark-skinned model could not contain her joy on Tuesday when she was announced winner and crowned by the judges.

After weeks of canvassing for votes and creating awareness about her participation in the pageant that drew participants from 20 African countries, Okoye, who had said representing Nigeria at the pageant is a dream come true, put her best foot forward and took home the coveted award.

The event, which had in attendance crème de la crème of the entertainment and private sectors, was the talk of the town in Calabar, the Cross Rivers State capital, with participants mobilizing family and friends from across the world to the venue to cheer them to victory.

Okoye, who is the first Nigerian to win Miss Africa Calabar, said she felt so proud of Nigeria, the culture, creativity, people and its diversity, saying Nigerians are the hub Africa and will continue to lead from the front.

According to her, emerging Miss Africa 2022 will give “me the opportunity to advocate quality education through skill acquisition for the youth. I want to use my incentive to select 200 farmers that will be benefiting from my fertilizer initiative as this will support local farmers in Africa and enhance productivity.”

She said further that her role will “help create effective job opportunities which will help fight hunger and poverty not just in my country Nigeria, but also in Africa at large. My dream is to volunteer as a Nigerian representative at the United Nations (UN) which will give me a platform to be of service to mankind.”

According to her, winning the crown feels like a dream and she would always cherish the moment.

“I feel overwhelmed being crowned Miss Africa as this has always been what I wanted for modeling career. The platform will enable me tell my story, empower young people and fly my country’s flag with so much pride and I can’t wait to put in all my best to make you all proud,” she added.

