New-Year: FCT Minister urges residents to participate in elections, resist disharmony

“We will continue to support them in every way possible and also enjoin the citizenry to cooperate with our law enforcement agencies whenever the need arises.”

Malam Muhammad Bello, the FCT Minister, urged the people of the territory to vote in the general elections of 2023 in harmony, peace, and cooperation.

Bello urged them to resist any attempts to sow discord and dissatisfaction within their ranks in his new year’s greeting to the inhabitants of Abuja on Sunday.

” On behalf of the FCT Administration, it is my honour and immense pleasure to wish all residents of the Federal Capital Territory a very happy and prosperous New Year.

” As we begin our journey into 2023, which holds a very important place in the democratic development of our country, I wish to applaud residents of the territory for your exemplary conduct in our collective quest of building a befitting capital territory for our country.”

He also lauded the residents for holding to the principles of unity and peaceful co-existence which is the foundation on which the FCT is grounded.

” In my 2022 New Year message, I enjoined residents of the territory to participate actively in the Area Council elections. I once more commend you all for abiding by the democratic and lawful processes in the election of the council chairmen.

” Once again, I call on all of us, in the same spirit of peace, unity, and togetherness, to participate in the 2023 general elections coming up next month.”

Bello said that the residents were obliged to live up to the ideals of the founding fathers of the territory as a place that every Nigerian could call home.

” We must, therefore, collectively resist any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection within our ranks. Elections in the FCT have always been peaceful. Let us ensure that the upcoming 2023 polls also reflect this.

” In the preceding year, the FCT Administration consolidated its efforts of providing world-class infrastructure for the territory with efforts to complete ongoing projects and investing heavily in the maintenance and upgrading of existing ones.





” It is to our credit that despite the heavy rainfalls and attendant floods that devastated several parts of the country, we were largely spared this misfortune. This is because, having learned from our experiences in the past, adequate measures were taken to prevent any such re-occurrence.”

Bello asked for the citizens’ ongoing support and cooperation, praising them for their patience despite the inconveniences the remedial efforts may have caused.

To safeguard the integrity of the Abuja Masterplan and ensure public safety, the minister asked for the assistance and support of the citizens in the work of eliminating unlawful buildings and settlements from the city.

” It must be understood that these corrective measures are essential if truly our city is to evolve into one of the most aesthetically pleasing and functional cities in the world.

” The presence of illegal settlements and shanties will only draw us further away from attaining this goal.