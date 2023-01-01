Over 82,000 insurgents surrendered to Nigerian military in 2022 — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that over 82,000 insurgents with their families have surrendered to the Nigerian military.

The president in his New Year message to Nigerians said fight against insurgency in the North East region has continually recorded very clear wins in the past year.

Buhari said a number of surrendered insurgents are currently being processed by the rehabilitation (Operation Safe Corridor) program.

According to him, a number of surrendered insurgents are currently being processed by the rehabilitation (Operation Safe Corridor) program, however, said that the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the North West and other regions is gaining momentum and showing very clear results.

“The Federal Government, and the Borno State government, have started the journey of returning internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes earlier taken by the insurgents.

“Also, over 82,000 insurgents with their families have surrendered to the Nigerian military. A number of surrendered insurgents are currently being processed by the rehabilitation (Operation Safe Corridor) program.

“The fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes in the North West and other regions is gaining momentum and showing very clear results.”

The president, however, charged Nigerians continue to assist forces by providing much needed community intelligence.

In his messages, Nigerians have a duty and obligation to support troops and intelligence agencies by being alert and reporting anything suspicious.

Buhari’s message captured some pressing national issues. Prominent among them is the 2023 general elections.





Read full text of Buhari’s last New Year’s Day message to Nigeria.