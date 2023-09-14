With Nigeria’s uranium deposits in abundance in Sokoto and other states and the global geopolitics surrounding uranium (a raw material for nuclear power), nuclear-generated electricity remains an efficient, safe and cost-effective solution.

Even as Nigeria continues its quest for stable electricity supply, nuclear energy not only provides a viable option, it is also a clean energy alternative compared to fossil fuels.

However, there are concerns over the management of nuclear waste when and if the Nigerian government chooses to explore this option.

“As we seek a carbon-free world, nuclear waste management is the most challenging factor to the benefits of nuclear generated electricity,” noted Dr Jimmy Etti-Williams, co-founder, NuclearSAFE Technology, LLC based in Norman, Oklahoma, who has proffered the use of NST SuperLAT, as a breakthrough in nuclear waste management.

According to Dr Etti-Williams, “SuperLAT will process, package, load, store and transport nuclear waste in casket containers to several thousand feet underground. It can also be retrieved when needed as fuel in reactors to generate low carbon electricity.”

He added that “SuperLAT is designed to offer safe and economic alternative to meet the present and future nuclear waste challenges.”

He also described NST SuperLAT as a geological nuclear waste disposal technology that will isolate and dilute nuclear waste in line with universal regulations.

“The SuperLAT Technology is an innovative engineering design model that includes the operational drilling system ensuring efficient, safe and secured nuclear waste picking, transporting and storage in casket containers to permanently store and retrieve nuclear waste, when necessary, from the deep underground geologic sedimentary formations several thousand feet below the surface.”

NST SuperLAT Technology system will be used for permanent disposal of high and low nuclear spent fuel and other radioactive waste materials 10,000 to 15 000 feet underground in deep geological focal rock formations.

Dr Etti-Williams added that the technology satisfies International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other stakeholder concerns about nuclear waste storage accidents, leakages or terror risks.

“Nigeria can explore this alternative to trigger several sustainable developmental agenda to pivot her national growth. Nigeria has sufficient uranium, and with this technology, we can have our own uranium plants that will boost Nigeria and Africa’s development efforts. NST NuclearSAFE technology if and when embraced and supported, will increase safety across the industry and other areas of radiation technology.”