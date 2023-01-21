New Poly Ibadan ASUP exco pledges inclusive administration

He lamented that activities of the union in the last six years have been hindered due to

The newly elected executive of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), The Polytechnic, Ibadan chapter during the week assured members of the union of running all-inclusive administration where none of its members will be left out in activities of the union.

ASUP urged members to have faith in the new exco of the union to serve them better and have better working conditions within the institution.

Speaking in Ibadan during a two-day retreat for the new executive of the union, the chairman of ASUP, The Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, Dr. Kola Lawal, urged members to cooperate with the union to avoid the reoccurrence of the kind of crisis the union found itself in the last six years, saying interest of every member will be a prioritised.

He lamented that activities of the union in the last six years have been hindered due to some internal crisis, adding that this has grounded the progressive of the union.

The ASUP chairman, while speaking on the purpose of the retreat for the new exco said the retreat became necessary after the long break to discuss issues affecting the activities of the union and members’ welfare.

He said: “We have veterans and stakeholders in the union to discuss matters affecting the union. We want to brainstorm on what will assist us to be able to discharge our responsibilities, come up with strategies to solve our problem, things we must do to assist the institution, things the management must do to have better environment, and things the Council must do to have harmonious better working condition with us.”

In his remarks, the Rector of the institution, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi, harped on the need for harmonious relationships between the management and unions in the institution.

He said dialogue should be embraced in any agitation embarked on by ASUP because there would always be conflict between the management and unions, urging them to unite for the progress of the institution.





Meanwhile, the special adviser to governor Seyi Makinde on Labour Matters, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, who was represented by a former Chairman of ASUP, The Polytechnic Ibadan chapter, Comrade Babatunde Dosunmu, said ASUP should be dynamic, tactical and sensitive while making their demands from government, saying they must have facts and figures before confronting the government to avoid being seen as unserious.