Gov Ortom sympathises with PDP members involved in auto-crash

He used the moment to caution all drivers on the campaign train to exercise caution while moving in convoy

Politics
By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has sympathised with members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who were involved in a road accident on their way to Igumale, Ado Local Government Area for the ongoing Statewide campaign rally.

According to the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Ortom described the accident as unfortunate and expressed appreciation to God that it was not fatal and there was no casualty recorded.

The Governor who spoke shortly after he visited the General Hospital, Igumale where the victims were being treated, directed that they be moved to Otukpo and Makurdi for greater medical attention.

He used the moment to caution all drivers on the campaign train to exercise caution while moving in convoy.

Among those injured were Hon. William Ortyom, member Benue State House of Assembly representing Guma State Constituency, Hon. Geoffrey Agbatse of Gwer-East State Constituency and Hon. Sugh Abanyi of Kwande West State Constituency.

Comments
Frontpage Today

