MT The Wise One releases debut single, “No Africa”

Titus Maimen, better known as, “MT The Wise One” is a Liberian-Canadian based in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Titus, along with his family arrived in Canada as a government-sponsored refugee On March 31, 2010 after spending eight years in a refugee camp in Sierra Leone, West Africa as a result of Liberia’s Second Civil War that lasted from 1999 to 2003.

“No Africa” by MT The Wise One is a conscious song advocating conscientiousness among African people, for a better lifestyle, unity, education, and development in various countries.

“This song is a melodic Afro type beat with a high level of positive energy throughout,” he said.

Titus now spends his time between Canada and Liberia.

