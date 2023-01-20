2023 elections: PDP’s G-5 Governors are losers in waiting — Nabena

“The G-5 governors are confused and handicapped whether as PDP men or as supporter of…

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Yekeen Nabena has urged presidential candidates of both the ruling party and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) not to attach much importance to the forum of five Governors in the PDP tagged the G-5.

The G- 5 Governors include Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu and Nyesom Wike, governors of Benue, Enugu, Oyo, Abia and Rivers States, respectively.

The G-5 emerged on the heels of Atiku Abubakar’s victory as the PDP presidential candidate at the party convention.

The five governors had since insisted on the removal of the party national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and his replacement with a chieftain from the Southern part of the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Nabena claimed the G-5 Governors are confused on their choice of presidential candidate and should not be accorded any importance by the electorate.

Nabena further claimed that some of the governors have performed poorly in their states and have no capacity to sway the voters to vote for any presidential candidate.

“The G-5 governors are confused and handicapped whether as PDP men or as supporter of any opposition party.

“We have been hearing all manners of things. Today they are with Asiwaju, tomorrow they are with Peter Obi and next tomorrow they may work for Atiku. Which one do we believe?

“If they support our party and we win in the February presidential election, our members won’t see the G-5 governors as an ally to be trusted.





“Again if they change their minds and work for Atiku, and (God forbid) PDP wins after all they have told Nigerians, they will still be treated like pariahs. The same treatment will befall them in Labour Party. Therefore, give or take, these governors are losers in waiting,” he said.