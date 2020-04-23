New KWASU VC formally takes over

Vice-Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi, SAN has formally assumed office with a pledge to consolidate good legacies initiated by his predecessors.

Speaking during the official handing over by the immediate past Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Sakah Mahmud, the Vice-Chancellor said that he has begun moves to make the institution a university of the first choice in Nigeria through the introduction of the best practice in academic culture and staff welfare programmes.

He called on staff and students of the University to join hands with him in his efforts to promote the institution to more enviable heights, adding that all his line up of programmes can only be achieved with cooperation and support of the staff and entire stakeholders of the institution.

Professor Akanbi appreciated the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, for laying a solid foundation for the institution, saying that his pioneering contributions to KWASU will not be forgotten in a hurry.

He also commended the immediate past Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sakah Mahmud, for contributing to the progress and development of the University within the period he led the Institution.

Professor Akanbi expressed appreciation to Professor Mahmud for his loyalty to the system and openness since he came on board as the substantive Vice-Chancellor on April 1, 2020 pledging to continue from where he stopped.

Earlier in his address, the former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sakah Mahmud, welcomed the new Vice-Chancellor to the Institution and promised to work with him in moving KWASU forward.

Professor Mahmud said the University is blessed with dynamic and vibrant staff and students stressing that the school is endowed with a lot of potentials.

He identified funding as the major challenge confronting the Institution, saying that paucity of funds limited groundbreaking researches that will not only enhance quality teaching and learning but also improve the Institution’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Present at the handing over ceremony were the Acting Registrar, Mr Muhammed Shuaib and the Acting Bursar, Mr Muhammed Abubakar.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE