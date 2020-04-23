Northern governors mourn ex-AGF, Akinjide

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condoled with the family of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide, on his demise.

Simon Lalong, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos on Thursday, described the death of Akinjide as a loss to the nation.

He condoled with the government and people of Oyo State, the Bar and Bench as well as the Court of the Olubadan of Ibadan over the death of Akinjide, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Lalong prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort to his family.

He said the legal icon made a remarkable impact in Nigeria which affected the polity positively particularly as Minister of Education in the First Republic and Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic.

He also recalled that Akinjide was a member of the 1975-77 Constitutional Drafting Committee, among other responsibilities he carried out.

“As a senior member of the Bar, Chief Richard Akinjide set standards and conducted his affairs with the highest sense of decorum, patriotism, hard work and honesty such that he was an inspiration for many within and outside the legal profession.

“He remains a shining example even in death,” he said.

Lalong said although the death of the legal luminary was painful, the legacies he left and testimonies of his mentees would remain fresh and encourage others to follow his footsteps.

The legal luminary died on Tuesday, April 21, in Ibadan at the age of 88.

NAN

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

