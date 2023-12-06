The Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Ogun State chapter, has appointed the Chief Executive Officer, Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo as Special Adviser.

Members of the association led by Comrade Aderoju Adejare, commended Ajadi for his philanthropic efforts which they described as second to none.

Adejare noted that the association chose Ajadi as Special Adviser because of his vast experience, doggedness and services to humanity.

He stressed that Ajadi’s contribution towards the development of grassroots in the state is commendable.

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, contested for the 2023 governorship election in Ogun state under the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

In the campaign towards the election, Ajadi shared his vision of rebuilding trust in public office and creating a government that prioritises the well-being of the Ogun people.

In her commendation speech, the National General Secretary of FIBAN Comrade Kikelomo Ogunsina, said Ajadi has been a great example of a good citizen of this country, with an undiluted image and personality.

In his response, Ajadi appreciated the association for choosing him as their special adviser, saying this privilege will not be taken for granted.

“It has always been my joy to work with media practitioners as I am also part of them. The roles of the media in national development cannot be overemphasised”.

He stressed that all he desires is to see a better and new Nigeria where things are in order.

Present at the occasion are: Chairman, FIBAN, Ogun State, Comrade Aderoju Adejare; Treasurer, Comrade Bolanle Aksapa; Comrade Remilekun Elegbede; Comrade Oluwatosin Amoote Adeyinka and Comrade Moses Okunlola among others.

