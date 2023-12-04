A new application for events listing and ticketing, designed to achieve effective service delivery in the nation’s events planning industry, has been unveiled.

Tagged ‘Knit’, the application makes it easier for individuals to discover and attend favourite events, create and monetise own events and connect with others of like-minds.

Speaking at the launch held recently in Lagos, the co-founder of Knit Technologies, the inventors of the application, Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, explained that one of the essence of the new app is to allow users to get to know events of their interest easily on the internet and book for their participation, create and monetise their own events, and also connect with other individuals with similar interests, especially within their localities.

The former Senior Special Assistant on Education to the then President Muhammadu Buhari explained that the app was borne out of an understanding of the pain points within the events industry and a resolve to proffer solutions through distinctive features that allow event organisers to create events and sell out tickets fast.

He listed other features of the app to include social networking that permits users to chat, send videos; read weather forecast and QR code integration.

