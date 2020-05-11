NERC renews appointment of 12-member dispute resolution panel

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Monday approved the reappointment of a twelve (12) member Dispute Resolution Panel for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Members of the reconstituted panel are Olufunmilayo Roberts, Adeyemi Akisanya, Augustine Mamedu, Adeyemi Oyedele and Hussaini Mohammed.

Others are Okechukwu Chiazor, Ajagbe Oyetunde, Onagoruwa Bolanle, Ezekiel Osarieme, Batholomew C. Onyejekwe, Nnena Ejekam, and Sadiku Folorunsho.

The Commission in a statement issued by the Assistant General Manager, Government, External and Industry Relations, Michael Faloseyi in Abuja, said the appointments were in line with Section 42.1.3 of the market rules, which empowers NERC to constitute the panel.

He stated that the decision is also in tandem with the Section 42.3.8(c) of the Market Rule that permits the reappointment of members for a second term.

According to him, functions of the panel, as spelt out in Section 42.3.7 of the market rules, include the arbitration and settlement of disputes between market participants in the nation’s electricity market, which include the System Operator (SO), the Market Operator (MO), and other licensees engaged in the trading of electricity.

While reconstituting the dispute resolution panel, the Commission, however, advised market participants to take advantage of the channel of alternative dispute resolution for the resolution of disputes in the electricity industry.

