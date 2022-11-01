NEPC stresses need for govt to establish domestic export warehouse in Ogun

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has called on the Ogun State Government to establish Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) in the state, to strengthen logistics in the area of export.

This was stated this at a one-day workshop organised for stakeholders in Ogun, themed: “Providing Solutions to Supply Chain Constraints in non-oil exports”. State, was the Trade Advisor, NEPC, Abeokuta Smart Office, Mrs Fransisca Ordega, who submitted that the DEW project was initiated by the council to end the unpalatable experiences of moving export goods to various ports.

She noted that the construction of the Agro cargo airport was a good move by the Ogun state government to accelerate export activities.

The NEPC boss said, “The absence of an export warehouse, export bonded terminal, and unpalatable experiences of moving export goods to our various ports both by sea and air are tales we are all too familiar with.

“To change these narratives, the Council came up with the DEW project to strengthen logistics in the area of export.

“Let me remind us that other states have keyed into the scheme and Ogun state as the industrial hub of the nation and its quest to establish become an export hub, needs to as a matter of urgency consider establishing DEW in the state.

“The Agro cargo airport under construction is a testament to the state drive to accelerate export activities in the state hence the need to fast-track the process.”

The Assistant Director, Product Department, NEPC, Mr Afolabi Bello described the DEW project as a one-stop facility that streamlines the exportation process and enables exporters to do product aggregation, packaging, labelling, pre-shipment inspection, fumigation, documentation, mandatory certification and other export activities.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment, Mr Olu-Ola Aikumola, hinted that the establishment of the Ogun State Agro-cargo Airport and Special Agro-processing Zone (SAPZ) would make exportation easier for business owners, many of whom have been negatively affected by congestion at the Lagos port.

