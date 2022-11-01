‘Real estate business can help harness economic potential, development’

Experts in the real estate business have called for greater attention in the sector to harness the economic potential of the industry and to help in creating employment, providing shelter to families, promoting the distribution of income in an economy and lessening poverty.

The Deputy General Manager of Jomav Homes and Properties, Akure, Ondo State, Mrs. Elizabeth Adeoye, who made this call expressed optimism that the real estate sector could serve as a veritable tool for economic transformation.

According to her, this could be realised if there is a synergy between the government and private organizations by creating an enabling environment to maximise value creation in the industry.

Adeoye who disclosed that this was one if the reasons behind the launching of the “Orange Yakata” promo by Jomav Homes to make people landlords and also provide mouth-watering offers.

She disclosed that the properties are located in Sunshine Park and Gardens, Akure, Springfield Park and Gardens, Ado Ekiti.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Adeoye maintained that “the sporadic growth and development emanating from our estates is borne out of the passion to develop ourselves, our states and the nation as a whole, hence our acquisition of estate in Ondo and Ekiti states with many more to come.

“This product is a tripartite deal which is the acquisition of asset, acquisition of gift items and finally attracting discount on the consideration price which do not necessarily require to be paid at once.





“This year’s Orange Yakata promo, we are offering a whopping ten percent discount on all our estates in Akure and Ado Ekiti to all our subscribers this season, and they also stand to enjoy juicy payment plans.

“This is a promo offer that allows individuals to own a piece of land with as low as N25,000 initial deposit and spread payment for 24 months.

“Interestingly they also get mouthwatering takeaways to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Takeaways like Goat, Bag of Rice, Vegetable Oil, Electronics and many more.

“Our aim is to let people know that, they can become a landlord without breaking the bank and this is achievable with our flexible payment plans.

“We are building topnotch residential estates with world-class infrastructures such as good road network, electrification, drainage systems, security, children playground, shopping malls, basketball court, long tennis court and many more, that will encourage indigenes both in Nigeria and diaspora to own a piece of land in their country and state.”